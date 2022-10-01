7 Kentucky vs. #14 Ole Miss: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 5

The #7 Kentucky Wildcats and #14 Ole Miss Rebels meet up in Week 5 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ESPN. The first of two top-15 matchups between undefeated teams will feature two programs that have elevated their status over the last few years.

Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) let the Northern Illinois Huskies, which were led by a backup quarterback, hang around longer than it would’ve liked in a 31-23 victory last weekend as Will Levis threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns, and Tayvion Robinson and Barion Brown both finished with more than 100 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC) officially made a QB1 decision and will roll with Jaxson Dart, who beat out Luke Altmyer in a quarterback competition that leaked into the regular season, and he threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns with 116 rushing yards in last week’s 35-27 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

#7 Kentucky vs. #14 Ole Miss

Date: Saturday, October 1st

Start time: noon ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren't around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app.