Iowa State vs. Kansas start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 5 game

The Iowa State Cyclones and Kansas Jayhawks meet up in Week 5 at David Booth Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

Iowa State (3-1, 1-1) dropped its Big XII conference openers to the Baylor Bears, 31-24, last Saturday at home. Quarterback Hunter Dekkers threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns, but he was also intercepted twice. The Cyclones couldn’t get anything going on the ground, rushing for just 66 yards on 27 carries.

Kansas (4-0, 1-0) continued its best start since 2007 with a 35-27 win over the Duke Blue Devils. The Jayhawks have one of the nation’s best scoring offenses. Quarterback Jalon Daniels threw for 324 yards and four touchdowns in the win. He also rushed for 83 yards on 11 carries as part of a Kansas rusbing attack that gained 204 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per carry.

Iowa State is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the Cyclones are -150 on the moneyline. The point total is set at 58 and Kansas is +3.5 on the moneyline.