The Navy Midshipmen and Air Force Falcons meet up in Week 5 at Falcon Stadium in USAF Academy, Colorado. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on CBS. The two service academies will kick off the first October Saturday of the 2022 college football season.

Navy (1-2, 1-1 AAC) picked up its first win of the season, knocking off the East Carolina Pirates 23-20 in double overtime last weekend coming off a bye week as Tai Lavatai completed 7-of-10 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Air Force (3-1, 1-1 Mountain West) returned home and knocked off the Nevada Wolf Pack 48-20 coming off its lone loss of the season as the Falcons rushed for 461 yards and five touchdowns.

Air Force is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -600 on the moneyline. That makes Navy a +450 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 38.5.

Navy vs. Air Force

Date: Saturday, October 1st

Start time: noon ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.