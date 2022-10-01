Rutgers vs. #3 Ohio State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 5 game

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes meet up in Week 5 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

Rutgers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) dropped its first game of the season, the conference opener to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 27-10. The Scarlet Knights lost the turnover battle to Iowa and it resulted in two defensive touchdowns for the Hawkeyes. Quarterback Evan Simon threw for 300 yards, but was intercepted twice.

Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) rolled in its conference opening, beating the Wisconsin Badgers 52-21. The Buckeyes jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams both finished with 100-yard games and C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes.

Ohio State is a 40.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total set at 59.5. There are currently no moneyline options.