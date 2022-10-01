9 Oklahoma State vs. #16 Baylor start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 5 game

The #9 Oklahoma State Cowboys and #16 Baylor Bears meet up in Week 5 at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox.

The Big 12 is as wide open as a Power 5 conference can get, and both of these programs figure to be in contention for the title game in the end. Baylor opened up conference play with a 31-24 road win over the Iowa State Cyclones last weekend as Blake Shapen threw three touchdowns.

Oklahoma State has the advantage of entering its Big 12 schedule coming off a bye week after beating all three non-conference opponents by at least 14 points. The Cowboys crushed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63-7 in their last game on September 17.

Baylor is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -135 moneyline odds, making Oklahoma State a +115 underdog. The over/under is set at 55.5.