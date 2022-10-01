22 Wake Forest vs. #23 Florida State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 5 game

The #22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons and #23 Florida State Seminoles meet up in Week 5 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Wake Forest came close to being one of the biggest stories of last weekend’s college football slate as it fell short 51-45 to the Clemson Tigers in double overtime. Sam Hartman threw 337 yards with six touchdowns and connected with wide receiver Jahmal Banks, who caught six passes for 141 yards with two scores.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis left the Week 3 win over the Louisville Cardinals with an injury but did not miss a start and threw for 321 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 44-14 win over the Boston College Eagles.

Florida State is a 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -240 moneyline odds, making Wake Forest a +200 underdog. The over/under is set at 66.