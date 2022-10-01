Michigan State vs. Maryland start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 5 game

The Michigan State Spartans and Maryland Terrapins meet up in Week 5 at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1.

Year 2 of the Mel Tucker era has come nowhere close to the first season when Michigan State came out on top in plenty of close games. The Spartans were ranked in the top 15 but were not all that competitive in consecutive losses to the Washington Huskies and Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Maryland finished 3-0 in the non-conference portion of its schedule but opened 0-1 in Big Ten play. The Terrapins hung with the Michigan Wolverines but suffered its first loss of their season 34-27 last weekend, as quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa battled through injuries.

Maryland is a 7.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -295 moneyline odds, making Michigan State a +245 underdog. The over/under is set at 58.