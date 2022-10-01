4 Michigan vs. Iowa: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 5

The #4 Michigan Wolverines and Iowa Hawkeyes meet up in Week 5 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on FOX. The last time these two teams played came in Indianapolis when the Wolverines hammered the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten title game.

Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) blew out its first three opponents and survived its toughest test in a 34-27 win over the Maryland Terrapins as Blake Corum rushed for 243 yards and two touchdowns on 30 rushing attempts. Iowa (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) does

Michigan is an 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -390 on the moneyline. That makes Iowa a +320 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 42.

Michigan vs. Iowa

Date: Saturday, October 1st

Start time: noon ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.