Northwestern vs. #11 Penn State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 5 game

The #11 Penn State Nittany Lions and Northwestern Wildcats meet up in Week 5 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Penn State is undefeated through its first four games of the season and is coming off a 33-14 home victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas last weekend. Sean Clifford threw three touchdowns, and the Nittany Lions have been led by true freshmen running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who rushed for 111 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown in Week 4.

Northwestern took a week off after a season-opening win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Dublin, and the Wildcats have not won since with consecutive losses to the Duke Blue Devils, Southern Illinois Salukis, and Miami RedHawks.

Penn State is a 25-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -3500 moneyline odds, making Northwestern a +1400 underdog. The over/under is set at 50.5.