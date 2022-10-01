Oregon State vs. #12 Utah Utes: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 5

The Oregon State Beavers and #12 Utah Utes meet up in Week 5 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Pac-12 Network. The Utes will go for their third victory in a row as they return home for a tough conference matchup.

Utah (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) had no troubles crushing the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first game of the post-Herm Edwards era, and Cameron Rising completed 19-of-29 passes for 260 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Oregon State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) is coming off a tough loss where it fell short 17-14 as the USC Trojans scored the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter, and Beavers QB Chance Nolan threw four interceptions.

Utah is a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -390 on the moneyline. That makes Oregon State a +320 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.5.

Oregon State vs. Utah

Date: Saturday, October 1st

Start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream: Pac-12 Live, Pac-12 Now app

You can watch the game on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.