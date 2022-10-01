17 Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 5 game

The #17 Texas A&M Aggies and Mississippi State Bulldogs meet up in Week 5 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network.

Texas A&M caught plenty of breaks in a highly entertaining 23-21 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Max Johnson received his second start since taking over for Haynes King and completed 11-of-21 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown, and Devon Achane led the way with 159 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

Mississippi State bounced back from the first loss of the season to the LSU Tigers by crushing the Bowling Green Falcons 45-14 last weekend as Will Rogers threw 50 passes for 409 yards with six touchdowns.

Mississippi State is a 4-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -190 moneyline odds, making Texas A&M a +160 underdog. The over/under is set at 46.5.