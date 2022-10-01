1 Georgia vs. Missouri start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 5 game

The #1 Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri Tigers meet up in Week 5 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network.

Georgia continues to show no signs of slowing down coming off its national championship season with a 4-0 record. The Bulldogs are coming off their worst performance of 2022 when they led the Kent State Golden Flashes by just 10 points in the fourth quarter before pulling ahead for a 39-22 victory.

Missouri is coming off an incredibly heartbreaking loss to the Auburn Tigers 17-14 in overtime. That included a missed 26-yard field goal in the final seconds and a fumble into the end zone in the overtime session that ended the game.

Georgia is a 29-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -10000 moneyline odds, making Missouri a +2200 underdog. The over/under is set at 54.