Iowa State vs. Kansas: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 5

The Iowa State Cyclones and Kansas Jayhawks meet up in Week 5 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Kansas will look to move to 5-0 as one of the biggest surprises to this point of the college football season.

Iowa State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) is coming off its first loss of the year 31-24 at home against the Baylor Bears as Hunter Dekkers connected with Jaylin Noel seven times for 120 yards in the defeat.

Kansas (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) finds itself at the top of the Big 12 standings, a conference that could not be more wide open and is coming off a 35-27 win over the Duke Blue Devils led by Jalon Daniels, who completed 19-of-23 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns.

Iowa State is a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -165 moneyline odds, making Kansas a +140 underdog. The over/under is set at 58.5.

Iowa State vs. Kansas

Date: Saturday, October 1st

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.