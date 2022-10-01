2 Alabama vs. #20 Arkansas: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 5

The #2 Alabama Crimson Tide and #10 Arkansas Razorbacks meet up in Week 5 at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. Alabama scored at least 55 points in three of four games this season and will face an Arkansas team coming off a tough loss.

Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC) beat the three opponents not named the Texas Longhorns by combined scores of 173-10, and Bryce Young threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns in last weekend’s 55-3 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. Arkansas (3-1, 1-1 SEC) lost to the Texas A&M Aggies 23-21 in a game where the key moments did not go its way, despite KJ Jefferson throwing for two touchdowns and rushing for another with 105 yards on the ground.

Alabama is a 17.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -850 on the moneyline. That makes Arkansas a +600 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.

#2 Alabama vs. #10 Arkansas

Date: Saturday, October 1st

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.