West Virginia vs. Texas start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 5 game

The West Virginia Mountaineers and Texas Longhorns meet up in Week 5 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1.

West Virginia won consecutive games coming off an 0-2 start to the season and pulled away from the Virginia Tech Hokies in the second half for a 33-10 win. The Mountaineers allowed just 228 yards of offense, and true freshman CJ Donaldson has become an interesting story as he rushed for 106 yards on 23 carries despite being recruited a 3-star tight end prospect.

Quinn Ewers missed the last two games with an injury suffered against the Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Longhorns lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders 37-34 in overtime. Hudson Card threw for 277 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and Bijan Robinson rushed for 101 yards and two TDs, though he lost a fumble in the Longhorns’ lone overtime possession.

Texas is a 9.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -305 moneyline odds, making West Virginia a +255 underdog. The over/under is set at 62.5.