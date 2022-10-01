10 NC State vs. #5 Clemson start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 5 game

The #5 Clemson Tigers and #10 NC State Wolfpack meet up in Week 5 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Both programs will enter Saturday night’s top-10 matchup with 4-0 overall records. Clemson is already 2-0 in ACC play and survived a major scare last weekend in a 51-45 road win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in double overtime as DJ Uiagalelei threw for 371 yards with five touchdowns.

Meanwhile, this is the conference opener for NC State, which is coming off a 41-10 win over the UConn Huskies last weekend behind 320 yards and four touchdowns from Devin Leary. The Wolfpack won this matchup 27-21 last season in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Clemson is a 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -260 moneyline odds, making NC State a +220 underdog. The over/under is set at 45.