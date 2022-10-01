Rutgers vs. #3 Ohio State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 5

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and #3 Ohio State Buckeyes meet up in Week 5 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). The Buckeyes scored an average of 58 points in their last three games and will enter as heavy favorites on Saturday afternoon.

Rutgers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) is coming off its first loss of the season 27-10 to the Iowa Hawkeyes, which scored two defensive touchdowns, and Scarlet Knights quarterbacks Noah Vedral and Gavin Wimsatt could return this weekend. Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is coming off a dominant performance against the Wisconsin Badgers for a 52-21 victory with more than 250 passing yards and rushing yards.

Ohio State is a 39.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are off the board, with the point total set at 58.

Rutgers vs. Ohio State

Date: Saturday, October 1st

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: Big Ten Network, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it on BTN via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to BTN. If you don’t have a cable login to watch, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.