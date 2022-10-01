Georgia Tech vs. #24 Pitt start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 5 game

The #24 Pitt Panthers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets meet up in Week 5 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network.

Kedon Slovis returned to the field for Pitt last weekend after missing the previous matchup with an injury, and he completed 20-of-27 passes for 189 yards in a 45-24 win over Rhode Island to improve to 3-1.

Georgia Tech will play its first game without head coach Geoff Collins, who was fired earlier this week following a 27-10 road loss to the UCF Knights. Brent Key will step in as the interim head coach as the Yellow Jackets enter this game with a 1-3 overall record including 0-1 in ACC play.

Pittsburgh is a 22-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -1650 moneyline odds, making Georgia Tech a +950 underdog. The over/under is set at 48.