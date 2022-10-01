9 Oklahoma State vs. #16 Baylor: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 5

The #9 Oklahoma State Cowboys and #16 Baylor Bears meet up in Week 5 at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. The Big 12 is open for the taking without a clear favorite, and both programs could be in contention for the conference title.

Oklahoma State (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) is coming off a bye week after going 3-0 in a weak non-conference slate, and Spencer Sanders is off to a hot start statistically, completing 65.3% of passes for 916 yards with 10 touchdowns and an interception.

Baylor (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) went on the road and knocked off the Iowa State Cyclones 31-24 to open up conference play last weekend, and Blake Shapen completed 19-of-26 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns.

Baylor is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -135 on the moneyline. That makes Oklahoma State a +115 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 55.5.

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

Date: Saturday, October 1st

Start time: 3;30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.