Arizona State vs. #6 USC start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 5 game

The #6 USC Trojans and Arizona State Sun Devils meet up in Week 5 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

The Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams era at USC is off to a 4-0 start, and the Trojans are coming off their toughest test of the season. USC trailed the Oregon State Beavers 14-10 on the road late in the fourth quarter, but Williams guided the Trojans on an 11-play, 84-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 21-yard TD reception for Jordan Addison.

Arizona State played its first game since firing head coach Herm Edwards last weekend and was not competitive in a 34-13 home loss to the Utah Utes.

USC is a 25.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -3500 moneyline odds, making Arizona State a +1400 underdog. The over/under is set at 60.