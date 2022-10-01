Stanford vs. #13 Oregon start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 5 game

The #13 Oregon Ducks and Stanford Cardinal meet up in Week 5 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Kickoff is set for 11:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1.

Oregon put together an incredible fourth quarter comeback to start 1-0 in conference play last weekend. The Ducks trailed the Washington State Cougars on the road 34-22 and scored three touchdowns in the final four minutes for a 44-41 victory as Bo Nix threw for 428 yards and three touchdowns.

Stanford had an early bye week but returned to the field and was not competitive in a 40-22 road loss to the Washington Huskies. Tanner McKee threw for 286 yards with three touchdowns and connected with Michael Wilson six times for 176 yards and two TDs.

Oregon is a 17-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -740 moneyline odds, making Stanford a +540 underdog. The over/under is set at 62.5.