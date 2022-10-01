22 Wake Forest vs. #23 Florida State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 5

The #22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons and #23 Florida State Seminoles meet up in Week 5 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Wake Forest came close to picking up an incredible victory last weekend and will need to regroup for another tough matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1 ACC) lost to the Clemson Tigers 51-45 in double overtime as Sam Hartman threw for 337 yards and six touchdowns and connected with Jahmal Banks six times for 141 yards and two scores. Florida State (4-0, 2-0 ACC) cracked the top 25 for the first time this season coming off a 44-14 home win over the Boston College Eagles, and Jordan Travis threw for 321 yards with a touchdown.

Florida State is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -240 on the moneyline. That makes Wake Forest a +200 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 66.

#22 Wake Forest vs. #23 Florida State

Date: Saturday, October 1st

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.