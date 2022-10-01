Michigan State vs. Maryland: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 5

The Michigan State Spartans and Maryland Terrapins meet up in Week 5 at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. The Spartans are coming off consecutive dud performances and will take on the Terps program that seems to be on a positive trajectory.

Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) began the season ranked inside the top 15 but was not competitive in losses to the Washington Huskies and Minnesota Golden Gophers in the last two weeks, and the Spartans were outgained 508-240 and turned the ball over three times in last week’s 34-7 loss to Minnesota.

Maryland (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) rolled through its first three non-conference games unbeaten and hung with the Michigan Wolverines last weekend in a 34-27 loss, but Taulia Tagovailoa left the game with injuries.

Maryland is an 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -295 on the moneyline. That makes Michigan State a +245 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 58.

Michigan State vs. Maryland

Date: Saturday, October 1st

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.