17 Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 5

The #17 Texas A&M Aggies and Mississippi State Bulldogs meet up in Week 5 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. The Aggies are coming off a thrilling victory in their SEC opener and will get another tough matchup on the road Saturday afternoon.

Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) won consecutive games since making the switch to Max Johnson at quarterback and while the passing game has still yet to hit its stride, the Aggies beat the Miami Hurricanes and Arkansas Razorbacks in the last two weeks. Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1 SEC) followed a loss to the LSU Tigers with a 45-14 blowout victory over the Bowling Green Falcons behind Will Rogers, who threw for 409 yards and six touchdowns.

Mississippi State is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -190 on the moneyline. That makes Texas A&M a +160 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 46.5.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

Date: Saturday, October 1st

Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.