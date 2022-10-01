1 Georgia vs. Missouri: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 5

The #1 Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri Tigers meet up in Week 5 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. The Bulldogs crushed every opponent it played this season, and oddsmakers expect that to happen once again.

Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC) received its toughest test of the season against the Kent State Golden Flashes last weekend as it led by just 10 points in the fourth quarter but finished with a 39-22 victory. Missouri (2-2, 0-1 SEC) is coming off a tough 17-14 loss to the Auburn Tigers with a missed chip-shot field goal at the end of regulation with a fumble into the end zone in overtime to end the game.

Georgia is a 29-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -10000 on the moneyline. That makes Missouri a +2200 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.

Georgia vs. Missouri

Date: Saturday, October 1st

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.