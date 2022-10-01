Georgia Tech vs. #24 Pitt: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the #24 Pitt Panthers meet up in Week 5 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network. The Yellow Jackets will play their first game since firing head coach Geoff Collins after a poor start to the 2022 season.

Georgia Tech (1-3, 0-1 ACC) scored a combined 20 points in three games against FBS opponents, and Collins was removed following last week’s 27-10 road loss to the UCF Knights, and Brent Key is taking over on an interim basis. Pitt (3-1, 0-0 ACC) crushed Rhode Island 45-24 last weekend in the return of quarterback Kedon Slovis, who had missed the previous game with an injury, and Israel Abanikanda rushed for 177 yards and four touchdowns on 19 attempts.

Pitt is a 22-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1650 on the moneyline. That makes Georgia Tech a +950 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.

Georgia Tech vs. Pitt

Date: Saturday, October 1st

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Live stream: ACC Network, ESPN app with a ACC Network subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to the ACCN, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.