Arizona State vs. #6 USC: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 5

The #6 USC Trojans and Arizona State Sun Devils meet up in Week 5 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Trojans are significant favorites over an Arizona State program headed in a different direction at head coach.

USC (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) has yet to lose in the Lincoln Riley era but survived its toughest scare yet in a 17-14 road win over the Oregon State Beavers last weekend and while the offense did not play its best game, the Trojans took advantage of four Oregon State turnovers. Arizona State (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12) played one game since firing Herm Edwards, and the Sun Devils were crushed by the Utah Utes at home 34-13, finishing with just six rushing yards in the loss.

USC is a 25.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -3500 moneyline odds, making Arizona State a +1400 underdog. The over/under is set at 60.

Arizona State vs. USC

Date: Saturday, October 1st

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.