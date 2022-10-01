Stanford vs. #13 Oregon: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 5

The #13 Oregon Ducks and Stanford Cardinal meet up in Week 5 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Kickoff is set for 11:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. Oregon is coming off a fantastic fourth quarter comeback and returns home to face a Stanford that lost two in a row.

Oregon (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) trailed the Washington State Cougars 34-22 late but rallied to score three touchdowns in the final four minutes for a 44-41 victory, and Bo Nix threw for 428 yards and three touchdowns.

Stanford (1-2, 0-2 Pac-12) trailed by at least 25 at times during consecutive losses to the USC Trojans and Washington Huskies, and Tanner McKee threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns in the 40-22 loss to Washington.

Oregon is a 17-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -740 on the moneyline. That makes Stanford a +540 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 62.5.

Stanford vs. Oregon

Date: Saturday, October 1st

Start time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.