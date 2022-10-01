 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch F1 qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

We go over how you can watch F1 qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix in Singapore via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR14 Honda on track during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 21, 2019 in Singapore. Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images

Formula One racing is at the Marina Bay Street Circuit this weekend for the Singapore Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 9 a.m. The qualifying period will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

You will need a cable log-in to stream qualifying, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Singapore Grand Prix throughout the weekend.

The 20 drivers will hit the course after three practices across two days to claim the pole position. The full contingent of drivers get 18 minutes in the Q1 period to run as fast a lap as possible. They can come and go from the course and change tires as needed, but by the end of Q1, the 15 fastest drivers advance to Q2. In Q2, those remaining 15 drivers get 15 minutes to run as fast a lap as possible. The top ten advance to Q3 where they get ten minutes of total running time to claim the fastest lap.

Series leader Max Verstappen is aiming for his sixth straight win and 12th of the season. He is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -190 odds. Charles Leclerc follows at +450 and Lewis Hamilton is +850. This is the first race in Singapore since 2019, when Sebastian Vettel edged out Leclerc by 2.641 seconds.

How to watch qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, October 1
Time: 9 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Singapore Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Alexander Albon 23
2 Carlos Sainz 55
3 Charles Leclerc 16
4 Daniel Ricciardo 3
5 Estaban Ocon 31
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 George Russell 63
8 Kevin Magnussen 20
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Lando Norris 4
11 Lewis Hamilton 44
12 Max Verstappen 1
13 Mick Schumacher 47
14 Nicholas Latifi 6
15 Pierre Gasly 10
16 Sebastian Vettel 5
17 Sergio Pérez 11
18 Valterri Bottas 77
19 Yuki Tsunoda 22
20 Zhou Guanyu 24

