How to watch F1 qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

Formula One racing is at the Marina Bay Street Circuit this weekend for the Singapore Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 9 a.m. The qualifying period will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

You will need a cable log-in to stream qualifying, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Singapore Grand Prix throughout the weekend.

The 20 drivers will hit the course after three practices across two days to claim the pole position. The full contingent of drivers get 18 minutes in the Q1 period to run as fast a lap as possible. They can come and go from the course and change tires as needed, but by the end of Q1, the 15 fastest drivers advance to Q2. In Q2, those remaining 15 drivers get 15 minutes to run as fast a lap as possible. The top ten advance to Q3 where they get ten minutes of total running time to claim the fastest lap.

Series leader Max Verstappen is aiming for his sixth straight win and 12th of the season. He is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -190 odds. Charles Leclerc follows at +450 and Lewis Hamilton is +850. This is the first race in Singapore since 2019, when Sebastian Vettel edged out Leclerc by 2.641 seconds.

How to watch qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, October 1

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

