Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived at the Marina Bay Street Circuit this weekend for the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix. This marks the return of F1 to Singapore for the first time since 2019. The race runs on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET and is preceded on Saturday by qualifying at 9 a.m. The race will air on ESPN2 while qualifying runs on ESPNEWS. Both will be available on a live stream at WatchESPN.

Saturday qualifying will feature the 20 drivers racing for 18 minutes to advance to the second and third stages of qualifying. The top 15 advance to Q2, which runs 15 minutes. The top ten there advance to Q3, which runs ten minutes. The fastest driver in Q3 claims pole position.

Max Verstappen heads into the weekend the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -190 to win the race and -120 to claim the fastest lap in qualifying.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Singapore Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with how the drivers performance in each of the three qualifying stages and how the starting grid settles.