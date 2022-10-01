 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Singapore for the Singapore Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set Sunday’s race at Marina Bay Street Circuit.

By David Fucillo
Sparks fly behind Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB15 on track during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 21, 2019 in Singapore. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived at the Marina Bay Street Circuit this weekend for the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix. This marks the return of F1 to Singapore for the first time since 2019. The race runs on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET and is preceded on Saturday by qualifying at 9 a.m. The race will air on ESPN2 while qualifying runs on ESPNEWS. Both will be available on a live stream at WatchESPN.

Saturday qualifying will feature the 20 drivers racing for 18 minutes to advance to the second and third stages of qualifying. The top 15 advance to Q2, which runs 15 minutes. The top ten there advance to Q3, which runs ten minutes. The fastest driver in Q3 claims pole position.

Max Verstappen heads into the weekend the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -190 to win the race and -120 to claim the fastest lap in qualifying.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Singapore Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with how the drivers performance in each of the three qualifying stages and how the starting grid settles.

2022 Singapore Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Alexander Albon 23
2 Carlos Sainz 55
3 Charles Leclerc 16
4 Daniel Ricciardo 3
5 Estaban Ocon 31
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 George Russell 63
8 Kevin Magnussen 20
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Lando Norris 4
11 Lewis Hamilton 44
12 Max Verstappen 1
13 Mick Schumacher 47
14 Nicholas Latifi 6
15 Pierre Gasly 10
16 Sebastian Vettel 5
17 Sergio Pérez 11
18 Valterri Bottas 77
19 Yuki Tsunoda 22
20 Zhou Guanyu 24

More From DraftKings Nation