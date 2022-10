Complete TV schedule for Week 5 of 2022 college football season

The top 10 was shaken up this week with an Oklahoma loss that pushed Kansas State into the rankings and a Texas A&M victory over Arkansas. The fun continues as the season moves into the conference-heavy portion of the schedule. Week 5 brings us five top-25 matchups, so the rankings and CFP destinies are sure to get shaken up over the weekend.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 5 of the 2022 college football season.

Thursday, September 29

Utah State vs. No. 19 BYU — 8:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

Friday, September 30

Tulane vs. Houston — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

UTSA vs. Middle Tennessee — 7:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN

San Diego State vs. Boise State — 8:00 p.m. ET — FS1

No. 15 Washington vs. UCLA 10:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

New Mexico vs. UNLV — 11:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Saturday, October 1

Georgia State vs. Army — 12:00 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Navy vs. Air Force — 12:00 p.m. ET — CBS

No. 4 Michigan vs. Iowa — 12:00 p.m. ET — FOX

Eastern Washington vs. Florida — 12:00 p.m. ET — SECN+/ESPN+

SC State vs. South Carolina — 12:00 p.m. ET — SECN

No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Ole Miss — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

No. 18 Oklahoma vs. TCU — 12:00 p.m. ET — ABC

Texas Tech vs. No. 25 Kansas State — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Illinois vs. Wisconsin — 12:00 p.m. ET — BTN

Purdue vs. No. 21 Minnesota — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPN2

Louisville vs. Boston College — 12:00 p.m. ET — ACCN

Temple vs. Memphis — 12:00 p.m. ET — ESPNU

Texas State vs. James Madison — 1:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Oregon State vs. No. 12 Utah — 2:00 p.m. ET — P12N

NIU vs. Ball State — 2:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

UMass vs. Eastern Michigan — 2:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

The Citadel vs. Appalachian State — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. Marshall — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Ohio vs. Kent State — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Miami (Ohio) vs. Buffalo — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Central Michigan vs. Toledo — 3:30 p.m. ET — NFLN

SMU vs. UCF — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPNU

No. 22 Wake Forest vs. No. 23 Florida State — 3:30 p.m. ET — ABC

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina — 3:30 p.m. ET — ACCN

Bowling Green vs. Akron — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Northwestern vs. No. 11 Penn State — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

Rutgers vs. No. 3 Ohio State — 3:30 p.m. ET — BTN

No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 16 Baylor — 3:30 p.m. ET — FOX

Iowa State vs. Kansas — 3:30 p.m. ET — ESPN2

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 20 Arkansas — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBS

Fresno State vs. UConn — 3:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN

Michigan State vs. Maryland — 3:30 p.m. ET — FS1

No. 17 Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State — 4:00 p.m. ET — SECN

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina — 4:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas — 4:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Wagner vs. Syracuse — 5:00 p.m. ET — ACCNX/ESPN+

South Alabama vs. Louisiana — 5:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

California vs. Washington State — 5:30 p.m. ET — P12N

Liberty vs. Old Dominion — 6:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

UTEP vs. Charlotte — 6:00 p.m. ET — ESPN3

New Hampshire vs. Western Michigan — 6:00 p.m. ET — ESPN3

LSU vs. Auburn — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN

Cincinnati vs. Tulsa — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPNU

East Carolina vs. USF — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

ULM vs. Arkansas State — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Troy vs. WKU — 7:00 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Virginia vs. Duke — 7:30 p.m. ET — RSN/ESPN3

Indiana vs. Nebraska — 7:30 p.m. ET — BTN

UAB vs. Rice — 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPN+

San Jose State vs. Wyoming — 7:30 p.m. ET — CBSSN

West Virginia vs. Texas — 7:30 p.m. ET — FS1

No. 10 NC State vs. No. 5 Clemson — 7:30 p.m. ET — ABC

No. 1 Georgia vs. Missouri — 7:30 p.m. ET — SECN

FIU vs. New Mexico State — 8:00 p.m. ET — FloSports

Georgia Tech vs. No. 24 Pitt — 8:00 p.m. ET — ACCN

Colorado vs. Arizona — 9:30 p.m. ET — P12N

Arizona State vs. No. 6 USC — 10:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

Stanford vs. No. 13 Oregon — 11:00 p.m. ET — FS1