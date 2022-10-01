 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Big 12 conference standings during Week 5

We break down the Big 12 standings heading into conference play.

By grace.mcdermott
Quarterback Hunter Dekkers #12 of the Iowa State Cyclones throws the ball in the second half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. The Baylor Bears won 31-24 over the Iowa State Cyclones. Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images

The Big 12 standings got shaken up this weekend as the TCU Horned Frogs handed the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners their second conference loss in a row in a 55-24 beatdown. That SEC transfer can’t come soon enough for Oklahoma...right?

Kansas State tops the rankings after a victory over Texas Tech, who beat the Texas Longhorns last week. The Kansas Jayhawks attempt to stay in a tie for the top spot as they take on Iowa State today. Yes, Kansas leading the Big 12 football standings feels a bit apocalyptic, but if we know anything about college football, it’s that you have to expect the unexpected.

West Virginia and Texas sit at the bottom of the pack, 0-1 in the Big 12 and 2-2 overall, as they face each other in Austin tonight. It’s still early in the season, though, and a lot will begin to shift as conference games begin in earnest over the next few weeks.

Big 12 football standings, Week 5

2022 Big 12 Football Standings

Big 12 Big 12 Wins Big 12 Losses Overall Wins Overall Losses Home Road
Big 12 Big 12 Wins Big 12 Losses Overall Wins Overall Losses Home Road
Kansas 1 0 4 0 2-0 2-0
Baylor 1 0 3 1 2-0 1-1
Texas Tech 1 0 3 1 3-0 0-1
Kansas St. 1 0 3 1 2-1 1-0
Oklahoma St. 0 0 3 0 3-0 0-0
TCU 0 0 3 0 1-0 2-0
Oklahoma 0 1 3 1 2-1 1-0
Iowa St. 0 1 3 1 2-1 1-0
West Virginia 0 1 2 2 1-1 1-1
Texas 0 1 2 2 2-1 0-1

More From DraftKings Nation