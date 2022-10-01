Big 12 conference standings during Week 5

The Big 12 standings got shaken up this weekend as the TCU Horned Frogs handed the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners their second conference loss in a row in a 55-24 beatdown. That SEC transfer can’t come soon enough for Oklahoma...right?

Kansas State tops the rankings after a victory over Texas Tech, who beat the Texas Longhorns last week. The Kansas Jayhawks attempt to stay in a tie for the top spot as they take on Iowa State today. Yes, Kansas leading the Big 12 football standings feels a bit apocalyptic, but if we know anything about college football, it’s that you have to expect the unexpected.

West Virginia and Texas sit at the bottom of the pack, 0-1 in the Big 12 and 2-2 overall, as they face each other in Austin tonight. It’s still early in the season, though, and a lot will begin to shift as conference games begin in earnest over the next few weeks.

Big 12 football standings, Week 5