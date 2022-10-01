Big 12 conference standings during Week 5

The Big 12 standings got shaken up this weekend as the TCU Horned Frogs handed the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners their second conference loss in a row in a 55-24 beatdown. That SEC transfer can’t come soon enough for Oklahoma...right?
Kansas State tops the rankings after a victory over Texas Tech, who beat the Texas Longhorns last week. The Kansas Jayhawks attempt to stay in a tie for the top spot as they take on Iowa State today. Yes, Kansas leading the Big 12 football standings feels a bit apocalyptic, but if we know anything about college football, it’s that you have to expect the unexpected.
West Virginia and Texas sit at the bottom of the pack, 0-1 in the Big 12 and 2-2 overall, as they face each other in Austin tonight. It’s still early in the season, though, and a lot will begin to shift as conference games begin in earnest over the next few weeks.
Big 12 football standings, Week 5
2022 Big 12 Football Standings
|Big 12
|Big 12 Wins
|Big 12 Losses
|Overall Wins
|Overall Losses
|Home
|Road
|Kansas
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2-0
|2-0
|Baylor
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2-0
|1-1
|Texas Tech
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3-0
|0-1
|Kansas St.
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2-1
|1-0
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3-0
|0-0
|TCU
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1-0
|2-0
|Oklahoma
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2-1
|1-0
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2-1
|1-0
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1-1
|1-1
|Texas
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2-1
|0-1