SEC conference standings during Week 5

To absolutely no one’s surprise, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs sits atop the SEC East rankings with the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide in the top spot in the West.

The Tennessee Volunteers share the top spot with the Bulldogs, and the Kentucky Wildcats were right there with them until a heartbreaking last-minute loss against Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford.

To the west, Auburn, LSU, and Texas A&M sit tied in the second place spot, all 3-1 teams and 1-0 in conference. Mississippi State and Vanderbilt take the bottom spots.

Alabama takes on Arkansas today as the Razorbacks fight to remain ranked, and Texas A&M faces Mississippi State. LSU and Auburn take the primetime spot tonight on ESPN.

Here is the full list of current SEC standings.

SEC football standings, Week 5