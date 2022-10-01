 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

SEC conference standings during Week 5

We break down the ACC standings as teams in both the East and West Divisions chase the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

By grace.mcdermott
Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs the ball for a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half of the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

To absolutely no one’s surprise, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs sits atop the SEC East rankings with the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide in the top spot in the West.

The Tennessee Volunteers share the top spot with the Bulldogs, and the Kentucky Wildcats were right there with them until a heartbreaking last-minute loss against Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford.

To the west, Auburn, LSU, and Texas A&M sit tied in the second place spot, all 3-1 teams and 1-0 in conference. Mississippi State and Vanderbilt take the bottom spots.

Alabama takes on Arkansas today as the Razorbacks fight to remain ranked, and Texas A&M faces Mississippi State. LSU and Auburn take the primetime spot tonight on ESPN.

Here is the full list of current SEC standings.

SEC football standings, Week 5

2022 SEC Football Standings

SEC East SEC Wins SEC Losses Overall Wins Overall Losses Home Road
SEC East SEC Wins SEC Losses Overall Wins Overall Losses Home Road
Tennessee 1 0 4 0 3-0 1-0
Georgia 1 0 4 0 2-0 1-0
Kentucky 1 0 4 0 3-0 1-0
South Carolina 0 2 3 2 3-1 0-1
Vanderbilt 0 1 3 2 1-1 2-1
Missouri 0 1 2 2 2-0 0-2
Florida 0 2 2 2 2-1 0-1
SEC West SEC Wins SEC Losses Overall Wins Overall Losses Home Road
Alabama 1 0 4 0 3-0 1-0
LSU 1 0 3 1 3-0 0-0
Auburn 1 0 3 1 3-1 0-0
Texas A&M 1 0 3 1 2-1 0-0
Arkansas 1 1 3 1 3-0 0-0
Ole Miss 0 0 4 0 3-0 1-0
Mississippi St. 0 1 3 1 2-0 1-1

More From DraftKings Nation