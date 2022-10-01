SEC conference standings during Week 5

To absolutely no one’s surprise, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs sits atop the SEC East rankings with the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide in the top spot in the West.
The Tennessee Volunteers share the top spot with the Bulldogs, and the Kentucky Wildcats were right there with them until a heartbreaking last-minute loss against Ole Miss on Saturday in Oxford.
To the west, Auburn, LSU, and Texas A&M sit tied in the second place spot, all 3-1 teams and 1-0 in conference. Mississippi State and Vanderbilt take the bottom spots.
Alabama takes on Arkansas today as the Razorbacks fight to remain ranked, and Texas A&M faces Mississippi State. LSU and Auburn take the primetime spot tonight on ESPN.
Here is the full list of current SEC standings.
SEC football standings, Week 5
2022 SEC Football Standings
|SEC East
|SEC Wins
|SEC Losses
|Overall Wins
|Overall Losses
|Home
|Road
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3-0
|1-0
|Georgia
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2-0
|1-0
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3-0
|1-0
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|3
|2
|3-1
|0-1
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1-1
|2-1
|Missouri
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2-0
|0-2
|Florida
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2-1
|0-1
|SEC West
|SEC Wins
|SEC Losses
|Overall Wins
|Overall Losses
|Home
|Road
|Alabama
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3-0
|1-0
|LSU
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3-0
|0-0
|Auburn
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3-1
|0-0
|Texas A&M
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2-1
|0-0
|Arkansas
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3-0
|0-0
|Ole Miss
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3-0
|1-0
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2-0
|1-1