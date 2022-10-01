 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship tees off at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff Updated
John Rollins of the United States tees off on the 17th hole during round two of the Sanderson Farms Championships at The Country Club of Jackson on November 7, 2014 in Jackson, Mississippi. Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship. Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for the lead through 36 holes sitting at -10. They are one stroke up on Sepp Straka and two strokes up on Mark Hubbard, Garrick Higgo, and Scott Stallings.

The second round of the tournament gets underway at 8:30 a.m. ET, which is 7:30 a.m. at the Country Club in Jackson, Mississippi. Nick Watney and Brandon Matthews get things started. The final pair of Detry and Hughes tee off at 3:30 p.m. ET. You can view a full list of tee times at the PGA Tour website.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. It will be available via live stream on the Golf Channel with a live stream at the GC website.

Detry is the favorite to win the tournament with +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Straka and Hughes follow at +750, Stallings is +900, and Davis Riley rounds out the top five at +1200.

Sanderson Championship Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
2:10 PM Thomas Detry Mackenzie Hughes
2:05 PM Kevin Streelman Nick Taylor
2:00 PM Sepp Straka Mark Hubbard
1:55 PM Kyle Westmoreland Ben Griffin
1:50 PM Garrick Higgo Scott Stallings
1:45 PM Dean Burmester Russell Knox
1:40 PM Davis Riley Nick Hardy
1:35 PM Adam Svensson Sam Burns
1:30 PM Stephan Jaeger Emiliano Grillo
1:25 PM Christiaan Bezuidenhout William McGirt
1:20 PM Trevor Cone Brandon Wu
1:15 PM Ryan Armour Erik Barnes
1:05 PM Denny McCarthy Andrew Putnam
12:55 PM Vince Whaley Joel Dahmen
12:40 PM Brice Garnett Kevin Roy
12:30 PM Callum Tarren Austin Smotherman
12:20 PM Nate Lashley Henrik Norlander
12:10 PM MJ Daffue Ben Taylor
12:00 PM Taylor Montgomery Michael Gligic
11:50 AM Cody Gribble Dylan Frittelli
11:40 AM Adam Long Greyson Sigg
11:30 AM Kevin Yu S.H. Kim
11:15 AM Alejandro Tosti Scott Piercy
11:05 AM Chris Kirk Sam Ryder
10:55 AM Luke List Chris Stroud
10:45 AM Zecheng Dou Tano Goya
10:35 AM Robby Shelton Hayden Buckley
10:25 AM Keegan Bradley C.T. Pan
10:15 AM Taylor Moore Matthew NeSmith
10:05 AM Sam Stevens Lee Hodges
9:50 AM Patrick Rodgers Peter Malnati
9:40 AM Justin Lower Brian Stuard
9:30 AM John Huh Joseph Bramlett
9:20 AM Will Gordon Austin Eckroat
9:10 AM Carson Young Dylan Wu
9:00 AM Paul Haley II Davis Thompson
8:50 AM Adam Hadwin Seamus Power
8:40 AM Stewart Cink Aaron Rai
8:30 AM Nick Watney Brandon Matthews

More From DraftKings Nation