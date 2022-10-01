Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship. Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for the lead through 36 holes sitting at -10. They are one stroke up on Sepp Straka and two strokes up on Mark Hubbard, Garrick Higgo, and Scott Stallings.

The second round of the tournament gets underway at 8:30 a.m. ET, which is 7:30 a.m. at the Country Club in Jackson, Mississippi. Nick Watney and Brandon Matthews get things started. The final pair of Detry and Hughes tee off at 3:30 p.m. ET. You can view a full list of tee times at the PGA Tour website.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. It will be available via live stream on the Golf Channel with a live stream at the GC website.

Detry is the favorite to win the tournament with +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Straka and Hughes follow at +750, Stallings is +900, and Davis Riley rounds out the top five at +1200.