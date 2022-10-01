Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship. Thomas Detry and Mackenzie Hughes are tied for the lead through 36 holes sitting at -10. They are one stroke up on Sepp Straka and two strokes up on Mark Hubbard, Garrick Higgo, and Scott Stallings.
The second round of the tournament gets underway at 8:30 a.m. ET, which is 7:30 a.m. at the Country Club in Jackson, Mississippi. Nick Watney and Brandon Matthews get things started. The final pair of Detry and Hughes tee off at 3:30 p.m. ET. You can view a full list of tee times at the PGA Tour website.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. It will be available via live stream on the Golf Channel with a live stream at the GC website.
Detry is the favorite to win the tournament with +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Straka and Hughes follow at +750, Stallings is +900, and Davis Riley rounds out the top five at +1200.
Sanderson Championship Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|2:10 PM
|Thomas Detry
|Mackenzie Hughes
|2:05 PM
|Kevin Streelman
|Nick Taylor
|2:00 PM
|Sepp Straka
|Mark Hubbard
|1:55 PM
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Ben Griffin
|1:50 PM
|Garrick Higgo
|Scott Stallings
|1:45 PM
|Dean Burmester
|Russell Knox
|1:40 PM
|Davis Riley
|Nick Hardy
|1:35 PM
|Adam Svensson
|Sam Burns
|1:30 PM
|Stephan Jaeger
|Emiliano Grillo
|1:25 PM
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|William McGirt
|1:20 PM
|Trevor Cone
|Brandon Wu
|1:15 PM
|Ryan Armour
|Erik Barnes
|1:05 PM
|Denny McCarthy
|Andrew Putnam
|12:55 PM
|Vince Whaley
|Joel Dahmen
|12:40 PM
|Brice Garnett
|Kevin Roy
|12:30 PM
|Callum Tarren
|Austin Smotherman
|12:20 PM
|Nate Lashley
|Henrik Norlander
|12:10 PM
|MJ Daffue
|Ben Taylor
|12:00 PM
|Taylor Montgomery
|Michael Gligic
|11:50 AM
|Cody Gribble
|Dylan Frittelli
|11:40 AM
|Adam Long
|Greyson Sigg
|11:30 AM
|Kevin Yu
|S.H. Kim
|11:15 AM
|Alejandro Tosti
|Scott Piercy
|11:05 AM
|Chris Kirk
|Sam Ryder
|10:55 AM
|Luke List
|Chris Stroud
|10:45 AM
|Zecheng Dou
|Tano Goya
|10:35 AM
|Robby Shelton
|Hayden Buckley
|10:25 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|C.T. Pan
|10:15 AM
|Taylor Moore
|Matthew NeSmith
|10:05 AM
|Sam Stevens
|Lee Hodges
|9:50 AM
|Patrick Rodgers
|Peter Malnati
|9:40 AM
|Justin Lower
|Brian Stuard
|9:30 AM
|John Huh
|Joseph Bramlett
|9:20 AM
|Will Gordon
|Austin Eckroat
|9:10 AM
|Carson Young
|Dylan Wu
|9:00 AM
|Paul Haley II
|Davis Thompson
|8:50 AM
|Adam Hadwin
|Seamus Power
|8:40 AM
|Stewart Cink
|Aaron Rai
|8:30 AM
|Nick Watney
|Brandon Matthews