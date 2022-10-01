Who won NASCAR’s YellaWood 500 race last year?

NASCAR is headed back to the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama for the second time on the 2022 calendar. The Cup Series runs two races each year at Talladega with the GEICO 500 taking place in April and the YellaWood 500 running in October.

This year’s YellaWood 500 runs Sunday, October 2 with the green flag dropping at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. This is the second race of the round of 12 in the annual playoffs. Tyler Reddick won last week’s race and Joey Logano leads the playoff standings.

NASCAR ran the GEICO 500 this past April and Ross Chastain won the race. Bubba Wallace won the first stage and William Byron won the second stage before Chastain took home the checkered flag. He edged out Austin Dillon for the win. Jeff Gordon was the last repeat winner of the race, winning in 2004 and 2005. Brad Keselowski is tied with Gordon for the most wins at this race, with four each.

A year ago, Bubba Wallace won a rain-shortened YellaWood 500. The race was delayed to Monday and then ended after 117 laps with the red flag waving. Chris Buescher won the first stage and Wallace was leading with three laps left in the second stage when the races was called. Joey Logano was the last repeat winner of the race, taking home the checkered flag in 2003 and 2004. Dale Earnhardt has the most career wins of this race with seven and Dale Jr. is second with five.