NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for YellaWood 500

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of pit raod during qualifying for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series CampingWorld.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 24, 2015 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Chris Graythen/NASCAR via Getty Images

NASCAR is headed back to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend and the Cup Series will run the YellaWood 500. The race is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET, and will be preceded by qualifying on Saturday morning. Qualifying gets started started at 10:30 a.m. and will air via live stream at NBC Sports Live.

Qualifying at Talladega will feature two rounds of racing. The first round will see every driver run a single lap. The ten fastest drivers will advance to the second round where they’ll each run another single lap. The fastest in the second round will claim the pole position and the rest of the starting lineup will be determined based on qualifying time.

This is the second race of the round of 12 in the Cup Series Playoffs. Tyler Reddick won last week’s race at Texas Motor Speedway and is +1500 to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. The best odds are split between William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliot, all of whom are +1200 to win the race.

Bubba Wallace is the defending champion of this race and sits at +1800 to win. Ross Chastain won the GEICO 500 earlier this year at Talladega and is +1500 to win. Below is the full entry list, which will update to the starting lineup once qualifying wraps.

YellaWood 500 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 Daniel Hemric 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Ty Gibbs 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Bubba Wallace 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Noah Gragson 62
35 Landon Cassill 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

