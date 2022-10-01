NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for YellaWood 500

NASCAR is headed back to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend and the Cup Series will run the YellaWood 500. The race is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET, and will be preceded by qualifying on Saturday morning. Qualifying gets started started at 10:30 a.m. and will air via live stream at NBC Sports Live.

Qualifying at Talladega will feature two rounds of racing. The first round will see every driver run a single lap. The ten fastest drivers will advance to the second round where they’ll each run another single lap. The fastest in the second round will claim the pole position and the rest of the starting lineup will be determined based on qualifying time.

This is the second race of the round of 12 in the Cup Series Playoffs. Tyler Reddick won last week’s race at Texas Motor Speedway and is +1500 to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. The best odds are split between William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliot, all of whom are +1200 to win the race.

Bubba Wallace is the defending champion of this race and sits at +1800 to win. Ross Chastain won the GEICO 500 earlier this year at Talladega and is +1500 to win. Below is the full entry list, which will update to the starting lineup once qualifying wraps.

YellaWood 500 entry list