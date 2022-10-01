NASCAR qualifying for YellaWood 500 via live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series continues its 2022 playoffs this weekend with the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The race will run Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET and will be preceded by qualifying on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Qualifying will not air on television this year. Instead, fans will need to check out NBC Sports Live to watch qualifying in Lincoln, Alabama.

The qualifying period will run approximately an hour, give or take. It will feature two rounds to determined the full starting lineup. Each driver will run one lap and the ten fastest will advance to the second round. Those ten will then each run a lap and the fastest of them will claim the pole position. That second round determines the top ten, and the remaining drivers are slotted based on their first round qualifying time.

The co-favorites to win this race at DraftKings Sportsbook are William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliot. They each head into Saturday qualifying with +1200 odds to win on Sunday.

How to watch qualifying for the YellaWood 500

Date: Saturday, October 1

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NO TV

Live stream: NBC Sports Live

Entry list