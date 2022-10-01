 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying for YellaWood 500 via live stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway via live stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 04, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series continues its 2022 playoffs this weekend with the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The race will run Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET and will be preceded by qualifying on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Qualifying will not air on television this year. Instead, fans will need to check out NBC Sports Live to watch qualifying in Lincoln, Alabama.

The qualifying period will run approximately an hour, give or take. It will feature two rounds to determined the full starting lineup. Each driver will run one lap and the ten fastest will advance to the second round. Those ten will then each run a lap and the fastest of them will claim the pole position. That second round determines the top ten, and the remaining drivers are slotted based on their first round qualifying time.

The co-favorites to win this race at DraftKings Sportsbook are William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliot. They each head into Saturday qualifying with +1200 odds to win on Sunday.

How to watch qualifying for the YellaWood 500

Date: Saturday, October 1
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: NO TV
Live stream: NBC Sports Live

Entry list

2022 YellaWood 500 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 Daniel Hemric 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Ty Gibbs 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Bubba Wallace 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Noah Gragson 62
35 Landon Cassill 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

