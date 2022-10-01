 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for YellaWood 500 Cup Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

By David Fucillo
General race action during the running of the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 race on April 24, 2022 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series continues its playoff race with the second race of the season at Talladega Speedway. The YellaWood 500 will air Sunday afternoon with 12 drivers competing in the field to earn a spot in the round of eight.

A day prior to the race qualifying will determine the starting lineup, and we’ll have live updates as the drivers run their laps. Qualifying gets started at 10:30 a.m. ET and is airing on NBC Sports Live. Each driver will run a single lap and the ten fastest will advance to the second round of qualifying. The fastest of that group will win pole position for Sunday’s race.

The list of favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook include current points leader Joey Logan at +1200. Bubba Wallace, last year’s race winner, is +1800 and Ross Chastain, the GEICO 500 winner from this past spring at Talladega is +1500.

Here is the full entry list for Cup Series qualifying at Talladega. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 YellaWood 500 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Tyler Reddick 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 Daniel Hemric 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Kyle Busch 18
18 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Ty Gibbs 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Cole Custer 41
28 Ty Dillon 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Bubba Wallace 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Noah Gragson 62
35 Landon Cassill 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

