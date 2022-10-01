NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for YellaWood 500 Cup Series race

The NASCAR Cup Series continues its playoff race with the second race of the season at Talladega Speedway. The YellaWood 500 will air Sunday afternoon with 12 drivers competing in the field to earn a spot in the round of eight.

A day prior to the race qualifying will determine the starting lineup, and we’ll have live updates as the drivers run their laps. Qualifying gets started at 10:30 a.m. ET and is airing on NBC Sports Live. Each driver will run a single lap and the ten fastest will advance to the second round of qualifying. The fastest of that group will win pole position for Sunday’s race.

The list of favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook include current points leader Joey Logan at +1200. Bubba Wallace, last year’s race winner, is +1800 and Ross Chastain, the GEICO 500 winner from this past spring at Talladega is +1500.

Here is the full entry list for Cup Series qualifying at Talladega. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.