How to watch Sparks 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch Sparks 300 of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway.

By DKNation Staff
NASCAR: Xfinity Series Food City 300 Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Alabama this weekend for the Sparks 300. The Talladega Superspeedway will host the event on Saturday, October 1. The race begins at 4 p.m. eastern time and will air on USA Network with the live stream available at NBC Sports Live and USANetwork.com.

The race is 113 laps around the 2.66 -mile circuit. It’s one of the sport’s newest contests, starting just two years ago in 2020. It was originally meant as a replacement after a race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The race was such a success that it permanently joined the XFINITY lineup in 2021.

Noah Gragson is the favorite heading into the race, sitting on the moneyline at +700 to win it all and +100 to finish in the top 5 of the race. Last year’s champion, Brandon Brown, is a pretty big longshot. He’s sitting at +4000 to win it all and +500 to finish in the top 5. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch the Sparks 300

Date: Saturday, October 1
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USA Network

Live streaming the Sparks 300 on NBCSportsLive will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports app or USA Network, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2022 Sparks 300 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Austin Hill 21
2 Ty Gibbs 54
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Justin Allgaier 7
5 Brandon Jones 19
6 Noah Gragson 9
7 Josh Berry 8
8 A.J. Allmendinger 16
9 Parker Kligerman 48
10 Ryan Vargas 6
11 Trevor Bayne 18
12 Daniel Hemric 11
13 Sam Mayer 1
14 Ryan Sieg 39
15 Blaine Perkins 2
16 Jeb Burton 27
17 Brandon Brown 68
18 Landon Cassill 10
19 Joe Graf, Jr. 7
20 Anthony Alfredo 23
21 Myatt Snider 31
22 Jesse Iwuji 34
23 Riley Herbst 98
24 Bayley Currey 4
25 Joey Gase 35
26 Derek Griffith 26
27 Jeffrey Earnhardt 53
28 C.J. McLaughlin 38
29 Mason Massey 91
30 Josh Williams 36
31 Caesar Bacarella 45
32 B.J. McLeod 78
33 David Starr 8
34 Howie DiSavino III 44
35 J.J. Yeley 66
36 Timmy Hill 13
37 Jeremy Clements 51
38 Joe Nemechek 24
39 Matt Mills 5
40 Mike Harmon 47
41 Ronnie Bassett, Jr. 77

