How to watch Sparks 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Alabama this weekend for the Sparks 300. The Talladega Superspeedway will host the event on Saturday, October 1. The race begins at 4 p.m. eastern time and will air on USA Network with the live stream available at NBC Sports Live and USANetwork.com.

The race is 113 laps around the 2.66 -mile circuit. It’s one of the sport’s newest contests, starting just two years ago in 2020. It was originally meant as a replacement after a race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The race was such a success that it permanently joined the XFINITY lineup in 2021.

Noah Gragson is the favorite heading into the race, sitting on the moneyline at +700 to win it all and +100 to finish in the top 5 of the race. Last year’s champion, Brandon Brown, is a pretty big longshot. He’s sitting at +4000 to win it all and +500 to finish in the top 5. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch the Sparks 300

Date: Saturday, October 1

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA Network

Live streaming the Sparks 300 on NBCSportsLive will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports app or USA Network, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup