What time is the 2022 Sparks 300 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, October 1 with the 2022 Sparks 300 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama. The race starts at 4 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USANetwork.com. The race is 113 laps and in its first two years has run just over two hours.

This will be the second race in the Round of 12 for the 2022 Xfinity Cup Playoffs. Noah Gragson picked up a win at last week’s race. Justin Haley won the inaugural version of this race in 2020 in 2:08:24. Brandon Brown won last year’s race in 2:04:55. It was shortened by five laps due to darkness and track repairs.

Gragson has the best odds to win the 2022 Sparks 300 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +700. Trevor Bayne (+800), Ty Gibbs (+800), Austin Hill (+800) and A.J. Allmendinger (+800) round out the five drivers with the best odds to win the race on Saturday.