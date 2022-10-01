UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan

UFC Fight Night returns to the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, October 17. The main event will feature a battle of top 10 fighters in the women’s strawweight division between Mackenzie Dern, ranked No. 5, and Xianonan Yan, ranked No. 6 respectively. The preliminary card and the main card will be streaming live on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday, September 27.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

#5 Mackenzie Dern: -230

#6 Xiaonan Yan: +195

Randy Brown: -325

Francisco Trinaldo: +270

Raoni Barcelos: -230

Trevin Jones: +195

Sodiq Yusuff: -975

Don Shainis: +675

John Castaneda: -180

Daniel Santos: +155

Mike Davis: -180

Viacheslav Borshcev: +155

Preliminary card

Ilir Latifi: -180

Aleksei Oleinik: +155

Joaquim Silva: -145

Jesse Ronson: +125

Krzysztof Jotko: -125

Brendan Allen: +105

Maxim Grishin: -180

Philipe Lins: +155

Julia Stoliarenko: -115

Chelsea Chandler: -105

Guido Cannetti: +240

Randy Costa: -285