UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 1. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By mike.turay1
UFC 273: Dern v Torres Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

UFC Fight Night returns to the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, October 17. The main event will feature a battle of top 10 fighters in the women’s strawweight division between Mackenzie Dern, ranked No. 5, and Xianonan Yan, ranked No. 6 respectively. The preliminary card and the main card will be streaming live on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday, September 27.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

#5 Mackenzie Dern: -230
#6 Xiaonan Yan: +195

Randy Brown: -325
Francisco Trinaldo: +270

Raoni Barcelos: -230
Trevin Jones: +195

Sodiq Yusuff: -975
Don Shainis: +675

John Castaneda: -180
Daniel Santos: +155

Mike Davis: -180
Viacheslav Borshcev: +155

Preliminary card

Ilir Latifi: -180
Aleksei Oleinik: +155

Joaquim Silva: -145
Jesse Ronson: +125

Krzysztof Jotko: -125
Brendan Allen: +105

Maxim Grishin: -180
Philipe Lins: +155

Julia Stoliarenko: -115
Chelsea Chandler: -105

Guido Cannetti: +240
Randy Costa: -285

