UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan

UFC Fight Night returns to the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, October 17. The main event will feature a battle of top 10 fighters in the women’s strawweight division between Mackenzie Dern, ranked No. 5, and Xianonan Yan, ranked No. 6 respectively. The preliminary card and the main card will be streaming live on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday, September 27.
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
#5 Mackenzie Dern: -230
#6 Xiaonan Yan: +195
Randy Brown: -325
Francisco Trinaldo: +270
Raoni Barcelos: -230
Trevin Jones: +195
Sodiq Yusuff: -975
Don Shainis: +675
John Castaneda: -180
Daniel Santos: +155
Mike Davis: -180
Viacheslav Borshcev: +155
Preliminary card
Ilir Latifi: -180
Aleksei Oleinik: +155
Joaquim Silva: -145
Jesse Ronson: +125
Krzysztof Jotko: -125
Brendan Allen: +105
Maxim Grishin: -180
Philipe Lins: +155
Julia Stoliarenko: -115
Chelsea Chandler: -105
Guido Cannetti: +240
Randy Costa: -285