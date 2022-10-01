Auburn vs. LSU: The best rivalry game in Week 5 of college football

This matchup might not be the Tiger Bowl of years past, as Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin fights to keep his job and LSU’s Brian Kelly adjusts to life in the SEC.

Saturday will mark the 57th meeting between the two schools in a rivalry that began in 1901. LSU leads the series all time, 31-24-1, and Auburn is currently on a two-game win streak.

LSU vs. Auburn Odds for 2022 from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: LSU -8.5

Total: Over/Under 45.4

Moneyline: LSU -325, Auburn +270

LSU Tigers: 3-1 (1-0 SEC)

That one mark in the LSU loss column is all thanks to one blocked extra point. They haven’t faced any tough obstacles since that Florida State loss, and this game at Jordan-Hare is a big test for Kelly to pass — can he beat an SEC team with a winning record, no matter how mediocre that team?

Auburn Tigers: 3-1 (1-0 SEC)

Auburn has struggled the past two weeks, getting blown out by Penn State at home and just escaping a loss to Missouri. They also may be caught looking ahead to their matchup against No. 1 Georgia next week. Auburn may be in the midst of a quarterback battle between two backups after starter TJ Finley injured his shoulder depending on how this game goes.

The pick

Auburn +8.5

The home advantage and Kelly’s lack of experience in the conference make me believe that Auburn is going to be able to cover the spread. The biggest question in this pick is whether Auburn backup QB Robby Ashford will be able to execute against the LSU Tigers. He injured his shoulder in last week’s game but is expected to start on Saturday.