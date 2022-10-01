ACC conference football standings during Week 5

We got a taste of ACC play last weekend in an overtime thriller between Clemson and Wake Forest, and conference play begins in earnest in Week 5.

Clemson sits atop the ACC Atlantic standings alongside Florida State and Syracuse, all 4-0 teams who are 2-0 in conference play. The NC State Wolfpack is also undefeated, but haven’t yet played against an ACC opponent this season. They’ll have their first conference matchup against Clemson today.

On the Coastal side, Virginia Tech sits atop the rankings at 1-0 despite a 2-2 overall record. This is the last season that the ACC will implement the divisional split — beginning in 2023, there will be no more Coastal and Atlantic standings.

Louisville and Georgia Tech, who recently fired their head coach mid-season, sit at the bottom of each division. Boston College escaped the lowest ranking with a victory over Louisville today, marking their first ACC win.

Saturday brings some exciting matchups in No. 22 Wake Forest vs. No. 23 Florida State and No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 10 NC State.

Here are the full standings for the ACC as we head into the conference play portion of the season.

ACC Football Standings, Week 5