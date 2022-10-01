Low-key matchup for Week 5 of the college football season

Week 5 of the 2022 college football season is here and the action will take us to every corner of the country as we flip the calendar to October This weekend, most of the viewing public will be fixated on the marquee games like Kentucky-Ole Miss, Alabama-Arkansas, and NC State-Clemson. Well, where they zig, we’ll zag.

Every week, we’ll go full hipster and point out an under-the-radar game that you should also be paying attention to on the schedule. For this week, we have a Fun Belt showdown in Conway, SC, and it should be good.

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Coastal Carolina -10

Total: Over/Under 57.5

Moneyline: Coastal Carolina -350, Georgia Southern +290

Sun Belt Conference play is underway and Saturday will bring us an intriguing East division matchup as the Georgia Southern Eagles make the four-hour trek across state lines to meet the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Coastal Carolina (4-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) is one of programs that’s at the forefront of the Sun Belt’s emergence into the national spotlight this season and is the current betting favorite to win the league title. The Chanticleers handled business through the first month of the season, last downing Georgia State in a 41-24 victory last week. If you haven’t gotten the chance, do yourself a favor and watch quarterback Grayson McCall. The senior QB has mastered Jamey Chadwell’s spread-option offense and so far this season, he’s completed 70.4% of his passes for 1,001 yards, 11 touchdowns, and just one interception. He did tweak his ankle against Georgia State last week, so keep an eye on that.

You may already be familiar with the work of Georgia Southern (3-1), who upended Nebraska a few weeks ago and got Scott Frost fired. The Eagles are averaging 39.8 points per game so far this year and the transition out of the program’s traditional triple-option system has been seamless under new head coach Clay Helton. Senior quarterback Kyle Vantrease hasn’t been afraid to pull the trigger this year, already racking up 1,290 yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions. Meanwhile, running back Jalen White has already found the end zone six times this season and remains a valuable weapon.

There’s a strong possibility that the Sun Belt could claim the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six bid for the very first time this year and Coastal would be a prime candidate to fill that spot. If it wants to accomplish that this winter, it needs to continue knocking off quality teams like Georgia Southern. In turn, Helton has already injected new life into a Southern program that was starting to flatline. Going on the road and taking down the conference favorites would create even more buzz and excitement around Statesboro, GA.

If you’re subscribed to ESPN+, this is a high recommendation for Saturday. Keep your eye on this showdown on teal turf because it will most likely live up to the billing.