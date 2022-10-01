Pac-12 Conference standings during Week 5

The No. 6 USC Trojans remain at the top of the Pac-12 rankings at 4-0 overall and 2-0 in conference play after a close win over Oregon State in Week 4. The UCLA Bruins notched a huge victory over No. 15 Washington on Friday night, catapulting them to a tie with USC for the top spot and a 5-0 overall record.

Stanford sits at the bottom of the pack heading into Week 5. Since there has been so little in-conference play, No. 12 Utah and No. 13 Oregon are in the middle of the pack, but these standings can be expected to change drastically in the coming weeks.

On Saturday, Oregon takes on Stanford, Utah attempts to remain ranked as they face Oregon State, and USC plays Arizona State in Pac-12 after dark. USC should be able to continue dominating the conference after escaping Corvallis undefeated, but you never know in college football — anything can happen.

Pac-12 football standings, Week 5