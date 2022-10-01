Auburn vs. LSU: History of rivalry between the Tigers and ... the other Tigers

LSU and Auburn face off this weekend as conference play begins in earnest, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 1. We take a dive into the history of the Tiger Bowl and what to expect this weekend.

History of LSU Tigers vs. Auburn Tigers

Total games played: 56

Record: LSU is 31-24-1

Last game: Auburn won 24-19 in Baton Rouge

Eight of the first ten matchups these schools played in the early 1900s ended in shutouts — on both sides. In 1932, both teams became founding members of the SEC, but did not play each other between 1942 and 1969. Since 1993, when the SEC split into divisions, they’ve faced off every year.

Biggest game in series history: 1988

Known in Tiger Bowl lore as the Earthquake Game, LSU upset No. 4 Auburn with a final score of 7-6 in Baton Rouge. The crowd reaction to LSU’s last-minute, fourth-down touchdown reportedly registered as an earthquake on the seismograph.

Whether that’s fact or legend remains up for debate, but that was a major win for the LSU Tigers, who ended up sharing the SEC title with Auburn that year and keeping Auburn out of the running for the national championship.

Odds for 2022

Spread: LSU -8.5

Total: Over/Under 45.5

Moneyline: LSU -325, Auburn +270

Neither team is ranked heading into this matchup. LSU are heavy favorites, though this will be their first major challenge since their opening loss to Florida State. Auburn has struggled in the early weeks of the season, and I would bet on LSU to cover despite Auburn’s home advantage. Auburn is still trying to figure out their quarterback situation and may still be reeling from that narrow escape in Missouri.