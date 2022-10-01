No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Ole Miss picks and best bets for Week 5 SEC matchup

The #7 Kentucky Wildcats and #14 Ole Miss Rebels will kick off the full day of college football with a top-15 matchup on Saturday, October 1st at noon ET from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. Kentucky fended off the Northern Illinois Huskies 31-23 behind 303 yards and four touchdowns for Will Levis, while Ole Miss knocked off the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 35-27 as Jaxson Dart was officially named the QB1 moving forward.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Kentucky: 16 overall, 52 offense, 6 defense

Ole Miss: 6 overall, 13 offense, 15 defense

Injury update

Kentucky

LB JJ Weaver - Doubtful (arm)

DE Sam Anaele - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Ramon Jefferson - Out (knee)

Ole Miss

WR Jaylon Robinson - Questionable (undisclosed)

K Caden Costa - Out (suspension)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Kentucky: 3-1 ATS

Ole Miss: 2-2 ATS

Total

Kentucky: Over 1-3

Ole Miss: Over 1-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Kentucky: 46 overall, 79 offense, 55 defense

Ole Miss: 80 overall, 108 offense, 91 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ole Miss -7

Total: 54.5

Moneyline: Ole Miss -260, Kentucky +220

Opening line: Ole Miss -6

Opening total: 55.5

Weather

79 degrees, 10 MPH wind, 5% chance of rain

The Pick

Under 54.5

The two best units on the field on Saturday are the two defenses in this matchup in terms of yards per play against FBS opponents. The Lane Kiffin passing attack has not been as explosive this season as we have seen throughout his time with Ole Miss as the Rebels rank 58th nationally in yards per pass attempt. Maybe Ole Miss has been saving some of its offensive game plan for SEC play, but I’ll still take the under in this spot.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.