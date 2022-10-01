Navy vs. Air Force picks and best bets for Week 5 academy matchup

The Navy Midshipmen and Air Force Falcons will get another matchup between two service academies on Saturday, October 1st at noon ET from Falcon Stadium in USAF Academy, Colorado. Air Force will enter with a 3-1 record and scored more than 40 points three times this season, while Navy picked up its first victory of 2022 last weekend with a double-overtime win over the East Carolina Pirates to move to 1-2 through three games.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Navy: 114 overall, 123 offense, 82 defense
Air Force: 54 overall, 71 offense, 43 defense
Injury update
Navy
No reported injuries
Air Force
WR Wyatt Wilson - Out (shoulder)
DE Jayden Thierfgood - Questionable (undisclosed)
QB Zac Larrier - Questionable (undisclosed)
WR DeAndre Hughes - Questionable (undisclosed)
WR Dane Kinamon - Questionable (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Navy: 1-2 ATS
Air Force: 3-1 ATS
Total
Navy: Over 1-2
Air Force: Over 3-1
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Navy: 109 overall, 84 offense, 111 defense
Air Force: 68 overall, 48 offense, 80 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Air Force -14
Total: 38.5
Moneyline: Air Force -600, Navy +450
Opening line: Air Force -15
Opening total: 34.5
Weather
68 degrees, 11 MPH wind, 74% chance of rain
The Pick
Under 38.5
The over/under has been driven up throughout the week, and that’s great news because the under is the play on Saturday afternoon. These two teams run the ball more than any other teams among the 131 FBS teams. Air Force runs the ball on 88.2% of snaps, while Navy runs at 83.2%. That clock will be moving constantly with time-eating possessions, and this is a great number to side with the under on.
