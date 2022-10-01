No. 4 Michigan vs. Iowa picks and best bets for Week 5 Big Ten matchup

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines will look to avoid a sneaky upset from the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday as they take on one of the best defenses in the NCAA. The good news for Michigan is that Iowa’s offense has struggled to find any sort of rhythm this season, though they are coming off their highest score yet after a 27-10 win against Rutgers last weekend.

The game kicks off in Iowa City at noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 1. Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Michigan: No. 4 overall, No. 6 offense, No. 11 defense

Iowa: No. 27 overall, No. 101 offense, No. 1 defense

Injury update

Michigan

RB Donovan Edwards - Doubtful (leg)

QB Cade McNamara - Out (lower body)

TE Erick All - Questionable (Undisclosed)

Iowa

WR Keagan Johnson - Out (Hamstring)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Michigan: 2-2 ATS

Iowa: 2-2 ATS

Total

Michigan: Over 1-3

Iowa: Over 1-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Michigan: No. 15 overall, No. 15 offense, No. 15 defense

Iowa: No. 62 overall, No. 68 offense, No. 49 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan -11

Total: 42.5

Moneyline: Michigan -410, Iowa +330

Opening line: Michigan -10

Opening total: 43.5

Weather

66 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Under 42.5

If there’s one thing Iowa football does, it’s hit the under. Their top-rated defense is their best hope against Michigan, and after the Wolverines’ struggles against Maryland last week, the Hawkeyes will have some weaknesses to pinpoint after watching film. Iowa’s offense is Iowa’s offense, so I don’t exactly expect them to run up the score. Punt-fest, here we come.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.