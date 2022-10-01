Oregon State vs. No. 12 Utah picks and best bets for Week 5 Pac-12 matchup

The Oregon State Beavers take on the Utah Utes as conference play begins in Week 5 of college football. In a tight Pac-12 race, both one-loss teams will look to separate themselves from the pack as they move forward. The game is set to kick off on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Oregon State: No. 43 overall, No. 45 offense, No. 44 defense

Utah: No. 9 overall, No. 15 offense, No. 20 defense

Injury update

Oregon State

TE Luke Musgrave - Out (lower body)

RB Trey Lowe - Out (undisclosed)

Utah

TE Brant Kuithe - Out for season (knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oregon State: 4-0 ATS

Utah: 3-1 ATS

Total

Oregon State: Over 2-2

Utah: Over 2-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oregon State: No. 50 overall, No. 39 offense, No. 10 defense

Utah: No. 40 overall, No. 36 offense, No. 43 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Utah -10

Total: 54.5

Moneyline: Utah -380, Oregon State +310

Opening line: Utah -11

Opening total: 56

Weather

64 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Oregon State +10

Oregon State is a very good football team, which they had the chance to prove last week in a very close loss against a top-ranked USC team. Their offense has been very productive all season — QB Chance Nolan has already passed the 900-yard mark, and RB Deshaun Fenwick has rushed for 233 yards over the first four weeks. Utah is a good team, but they struggle to stop high-powered offenses. The Beavers will cover.

