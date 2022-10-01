 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oregon State vs. No. 12 Utah picks and best bets for Week 5 Pac-12 matchup

The Beavers and Utes meet in a key matchup at the top of the Pac-12

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) warms up before the college football game between the Utah Utes and the Arizona State Sun Devils on September 24, 2022 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Oregon State Beavers take on the Utah Utes as conference play begins in Week 5 of college football. In a tight Pac-12 race, both one-loss teams will look to separate themselves from the pack as they move forward. The game is set to kick off on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Oregon State: No. 43 overall, No. 45 offense, No. 44 defense
Utah: No. 9 overall, No. 15 offense, No. 20 defense

Injury update

Oregon State

TE Luke Musgrave - Out (lower body)
RB Trey Lowe - Out (undisclosed)

Utah

TE Brant Kuithe - Out for season (knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oregon State: 4-0 ATS
Utah: 3-1 ATS

Total

Oregon State: Over 2-2
Utah: Over 2-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oregon State: No. 50 overall, No. 39 offense, No. 10 defense
Utah: No. 40 overall, No. 36 offense, No. 43 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Utah -10
Total: 54.5
Moneyline: Utah -380, Oregon State +310

Opening line: Utah -11
Opening total: 56

Weather

64 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Oregon State +10

Oregon State is a very good football team, which they had the chance to prove last week in a very close loss against a top-ranked USC team. Their offense has been very productive all season — QB Chance Nolan has already passed the 900-yard mark, and RB Deshaun Fenwick has rushed for 233 yards over the first four weeks. Utah is a good team, but they struggle to stop high-powered offenses. The Beavers will cover.

